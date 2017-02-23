Getty Image

Magic Johnson, new Lakers team president and creator of the most memorable tweets in social media history, hasn’t wasted time getting to work. He traded Lou Williams to the Rockets for Corey Brewer and a first-round pick during his first full day on the job and now he’s talking to an old rival about a potentially bigger deal.

Magic has his sights set on Paul George and, according to ESPN, has had preliminary talks with Pacers team president Larry Bird about a deal.

The trade deadline is mere hours away, so those talks should become serious quickly if Magic is serious about landing George.