Earvin “Magic” Johnson turned 58 years old on Monday, and the president of the Lakers received plenty of love from Laker nation and the rest of the NBA. Johnson is one of the league’s most beloved figures and greatest players of all-time, so he got messages from around the league wishing him the best on his birthday.

Among those to wish Johnson the best and offer some brief thoughts on his greatness on and off the court were Dwyane Wade and Dominique Wilkins, who offered kind words about their long-standing relationships with the current Lakers boss.

Happy BDay to the GREAT @MagicJohnson thanks for being more than a basketball idol. Thanks for being a mentor 2 me when I was finding my way — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 14, 2017