Twitter/NBA

Magic Johnson has had an eventful tenure as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. He took over for Jim Buss in February of 2017, and after just two months on the job, he went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and essentially confirmed his interest in signing Paul George when he becomes a free agent next summer.

On one hand, this was an instance of Magic being Magic on a show where he was booked to entertain. On the other hand, the NBA is notoriously strict about executives directly addressing players on other teams.

Regardless of how it looked on TV, Magic’s public display of love for George was one of the reasons the NBA felt the need to investigate the Lakers for tampering with Paul George while he was a member of the Pacers. As it turns out, the NBA did determine that the Lakers made ‘illegal’ contact with George, but it was the fault of general manager Rob Pelinka, not Magic Johnson.

Regardless of who deserves how much blame for tampering with George, Magic was incredibly apologetic and took responsibility for the NBA’s punishment.