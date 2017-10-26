Magic Johnson Dodged David Ortiz’s Question About The Lakers Signing LeBron James Next Summer

#World Series 2017 #David Ortiz #LA Lakers #LeBron James
10.25.17 28 mins ago

Twitter/NBA

Magic Johnson has had an eventful tenure as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. He took over for Jim Buss in February of 2017, and after just two months on the job, he went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and essentially confirmed his interest in signing Paul George when he becomes a free agent next summer.

On one hand, this was an instance of Magic being Magic on a show where he was booked to entertain. On the other hand, the NBA is notoriously strict about executives directly addressing players on other teams.

Regardless of how it looked on TV, Magic’s public display of love for George was one of the reasons the NBA felt the need to investigate the Lakers for tampering with Paul George while he was a member of the Pacers. As it turns out, the NBA did determine that the Lakers made ‘illegal’ contact with George, but it was the fault of general manager Rob Pelinka, not Magic Johnson.

Regardless of who deserves how much blame for tampering with George, Magic was incredibly apologetic and took responsibility for the NBA’s punishment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#World Series 2017#David Ortiz#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSdavid ortizLA LAKERSLeBron JamesMAGIC JOHNSONWorld Series 2017

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP