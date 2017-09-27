Getty Image

Magic Johnson is now often referenced for his amusing and overly positive Twitter presence but the Lakers President of Basketball Operations still carries quite a bit of weight given his immense persona. With that in mind, the legendary player caught up with Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated during his team’s Media Day on Monday and had an uplifting message for two of the game’s biggest stars in LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

James and Curry had separate verbal run-ins with president Donald Trump over the weekend and Johnson “was really proud” of the duo for their respective actions.

“I was really proud of them. I was very happy. I can’t say a lot because now people are saying, ‘Oh, Magic is trying to recruit everybody.… ’ But I am proud of them for standing for something.” “We’ve all got to stand for something. They’ve also got to have each other’s back. After [the news broke] on Saturday, I tweeted out that I’m supporting Golden State and I’m supporting the players because it’s important that we have each other’s back.”

It is both amusing and self-aware that Magic was able to sneak in a joke about recruitment on the heels of the Paul George tampering fine but his overall message was clear. Prior to these comments coming out, Johnson hopped on Twitter and proclaimed his support of the Warriors for their White House stance, even while employed by a rival franchise.

I support the NBA World Champion Golden State Warriors, their owners, players and fans. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 23, 2017

Golden State players are champions and men of principle who give back to their community. #respect — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 23, 2017

This latest statement from Johnson simply backs up his own words and it is a reminder that, even in the midst of high-end athletic competition, players and league personnel can and should stick together in the grand scheme. It isn’t every day that titans of the basketball world unite in this fashion and, even under less than ideal circumstances, it is encouraging to see.