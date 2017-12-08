Getty Image

Lonzo Ball has really struggled to score the ball during his time in the NBA, but he has found other ways to help out the Los Angeles Lakers. His assist and rebounding totals are pretty good for a rookie point guard, and as is usually the case with young floor generals, you can see that he’s becoming more and more comfortable around his teammates.

One such example of that came on Thursday night when the Lakers took down the Sixers in Philadelphia, 107-104. Ball fired a pass to a wide open Brandon Ingram for a game-winning three. It was the type of play that comes when you know where to find your teammate and where you need to put the ball for them to succeed.

The play happened because Ball insisted on pushing the ball up the floor and playing fast on the Lakers’ final possession. For Magic Johnson, that is the kind of thing that Ball should look to do on a nightly basis, and he tweeted this belief after the game.