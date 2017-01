ESPN screenshot

Magic Johnson is perhaps the most boring man in sports media. Whether it’s intentional or just who he is, there’s no mistaking the level of blandness that comes with one of his observations.

Even though Cleveland lost to the Warriors, I enjoyed watching LeBron James play Point Guard! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 18, 2017

Thanks, Magic.

But that’s Twitter. When he’s on ESPN, he’s going to bring the fire. The heat. The opinion that will have people talking. Like when he was asked to reveal his Mount Rushmore of NBA coaches. Hit them with it, Magic.