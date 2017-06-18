Magic Johnson Appears To Be Very Excited About The Latest Paul George Free Agency Rumor

06.18.17 1 min ago

Paul George has reportedly informed the Indianapolis Pacers that he will be opting out of his contract next summer and leaving the organization to sign elsewhere, with the Lakers as his preferred destination. That was the report from The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday afternoon that sent the NBA world into a frenzy.

For the Pacers, it’s an unfortunate bit of news that suddenly changes their summer plans drastically. The Pacers had been hoping to convince George to stay by making a push to compete in the East one more time this season. Now, George has informed them that, no matter what, he’s out the door after the year is out, which means the Pacers have to shift into rebuild mode and hope they can find a trade partner for George this season to get some value out of him.

For the Lakers, the reaction was very different. The news that George was leaving Indiana next summer all but assured them of landing the superstar, thus accelerating their own rebuilding process. The first tweet from Lakers president of basketball operations after the George report came out seemed to indicate that he was pretty pleased with the whole ordeal, while managing to be vague enough that he didn’t violate any tampering rules.

