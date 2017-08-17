Getty Image

The fallout from a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville that turned violent over the weekend continues as people around the country try to make sense of the troubling racial divide that only appears to be widening. Numerous people in the sports world have spoken publicly about the events, with many directing their criticism at the president’s shocking defense of the hate groups at the center of this ordeal.

LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and David Fizdale have all voiced their outrage and disbelief in recent days, and now reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who is also a University of Virginia alum, has stepped forward to offer his thoughts. Brogdon spoke to SI.com on Wednesday, specifically about the controversy over Confederate monuments.