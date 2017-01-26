Malcolm Brogdon Put Nerlens Noel On A Poster With This Vicious Jam

Malcolm Brogdon, Nerlens Noel’i görmezden geliyor. pic.twitter.com/DSKuKMsayj — De Marke Videos (@demarkevideos) January 26, 2017

Malcolm Brogdon might end up being the steal of the draft. The Bucks’ second-round pick has shown flashes of his immense potential here in his rookie season and had a stretch recently where he scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games. He’s currently shooting 43.7 percent from the field overall, including a blistering 42.5 percent from downtown.

He also has some major hops, as Nerlens Noel found out the hard way on Wednesday night. Early in the second quarter of the Bucks’ game against the Sixers, Brogdon cut backdoor on T.J. McConnell before rising up for the monster baseline smash on Philly’s embattled center.

Nerlens shouldn’t feel too bad, though. He isn’t the first guy Brogdon’s put on a poster. Both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving both have found themselves on the business end of one of Brogdon’s facial jams.

The rest of the league beware: Brogdon obviously has a list, and he keeps checking off names on an almost nightly basis. We personally cannot wait to find out who his next victim will be. As the very least, we need to get this man in the Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans next month.