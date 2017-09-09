Malik Monk’s Ankle Injury Is More ‘Significant’ Than The Hornets Hoped

Getty Image

Malik Monk didn’t play in the Summer League because of an injury, but Charlotte Hornets fans were hoping to see him in action soon. Unfortunately for Hornets fans, it doesn’t sound like the ankle injury Monk suffered during pre-draft workouts will let him take the floor.

Monk shined at Kentucky and went 11th overall in the NBA Draft in June, but the injury has kept him out of the summer spotlight. It was thought that Monk would be out for a month with his injury, but there’s still been little sign of Monk on the court this summer.

As it turns out, that’s because the ankle injury was worse than initially thought. The Charlotte Observer‘s Rick Bonnell spoke to Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Friday and got an update about Monk’s status.