Getty Image

Malik Monk fell to the Charlotte Hornets in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday, but in his mind that slight slip on the draft board only sets up the perfect game of 1-on-1 for the Kentucky point guard.

Monk told the assembled media in Brooklyn that he could beat Hornets owner Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 after he was taken by Charlotte with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 Draft.