Manu Ginobili Doesn’t Care About His Spurs Legacy, Whatever It May Be

Manu Ginobili is back with the San Antonio Spurs this season, but he’s making it clear there’s nothing to prove here other than that he still wants to play.

Many fans thought Ginobili might have been done with San Antonio after last season, when the Spurs were sent out of the playoffs by Golden State. But Ginobili is back for a 16th season with the team and he’s excited to be here.

Just don’t ask him much about his legacy, which he seems entirely uninterested in. Ginobili was asked about just that in a radio interview and he dismissed it pretty easily, saying he’d rather worry about other things.