Manu Ginobili Doesn’t Care About His Spurs Legacy, Whatever It May Be

Manu Ginobili is back with the San Antonio Spurs this season, but he’s making it clear there’s nothing to prove here other than that he still wants to play.
Many fans thought Ginobili might have been done with San Antonio after last season, when the Spurs were sent out of the playoffs by Golden State. But Ginobili is back for a 16th season with the team and he’s excited to be here.
Just don’t ask him much about his legacy, which he seems entirely uninterested in. Ginobili was asked about just that in a radio interview and he dismissed it pretty easily, saying he’d rather worry about other things.
Spurs seemed to prioritise a player’s character over any perceived hype and got the most out of their player’s talents. I have a lot of respect for what the Spurs franchise have achieved. Big question now is whether Kawahi can be the man to continue their winning ways.
Kawhi also has Parker/Patty Mills, P.Gasol, Danny Green/Manu, and LMA in the rotation – and most importantly Pop as coach. There’s some age there but they’ll manage to get in the upper half of the playoff bracket with that lineup alone. Gasol has three years left on his contract but will probably be bought out before then and Parker only has the upcoming season left. When those two are out there will be a ton of money to bring in more talent.
I think Kawhi can keep being one of the league’s top talents and Pop will keep them rolling.
Yeah, those 4 NBA Rings where he was part of being San Antonio’s “big three”, Sixth Man of the Year award, Olympic Gold and Bronze medals, EuroLeague Champion/ Finals MVP, AmeriCup MVP, 2x Italian League MVP and being the best player in the history of Argentine basketball on his resume are totally going to be forgotten.