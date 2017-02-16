Manu Ginobili Set Up A Kawhi Leonard Dunk With A Slick No-Look Pass

Confirmed: Manu Ginobili has eyes in the back of his head pic.twitter.com/rTqyybe8uL — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 16, 2017

Manu Ginobili made the most of his notations in the scorebook on Wednesday night.

He played only 16 minutes against the Orlando Magic but had a deft pass on a fast-break that wowed everyone on the floor. Ginobili somehow saw a streaking Kawhi Leonard on a fast break for a behind-the-back pass that ended with a huge dunk that will only add to the media’s love obsession with Leonard.

The impressive dish surprised everyone in the building, as many expected him to keep it simple and play with what was in front of him. Patty Mills started the play on defense with a steal, racing down the wing to set up a 2-on-1 with Ginobili while Aaron Gordon defended.

Instead of passing back to Mills, though, Ginobili threw the ball behind him with his left hand just before Jeff Green came back into the picture to defend. The brilliant pass set up Leonard for an easy dunk, helping the San Antonio Spurs build a 24-point lead with less than four minutes to play in the first half.

Unfortunately for the Spurs, Ginobili left the game with a left ankle impingement in the fourth quarter and did not return. He only had two points, two rebounds and two assists in the 107-79 win, but this one was worth a few more looks for sure.