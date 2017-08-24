Manu Ginobili Will Return To The San Antonio Spurs After Flirting With Retirement

#San Antonio Spurs
08.24.17 39 mins ago

Getty Image

San Antonio Spurs fans made it a point to make Game 4 of the 2017 Western Conference Finals special. That’s because the game might have been the last one of Manu Ginobili‘s fantastic career. Ginobili’s contract was up at the end of the season, and seeing as how he retired from international hoops after the 2016 Olympics, no one would have been shocked if the 40 year old decided to ride off into the sunset.

But for Spurs fans — and, really, all basketball fans — who want to see Ginobili take the floor again, some good news got announced on Thursday. Shams Charania of The Vertical announced that Ginobili and the Spurs came to terms on a two-year deal.

While that money might be a bit modest by NBA standards, Charania reported that it’s fully guaranteed.

