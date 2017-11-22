Getty Image

Manute Bol is the owner of some pretty amazing history. He’s tied with Gheorghe Mureșan as the tallest player in NBA history. He’s also the most significant player to have more career blocks than points. But he might also own another amazing record: the oldest NBA player in league history.

Bol’s former college coach Kevin Mackey says he gave Bol the birthday long associated with the Sudanese basketball player, which means he could actually have been much older than initially thought.

The New York Daily News reported Thursday about a blog that featured an interview with the former Cleveland State basketball coach and current Pacers scout that explained how Mackey gave Bol his birthday when he recruited Bol to Cleveland in 1985.