Marc Gasol Took Being Benched Late ‘Personally’ In Memphis’ Latest Loss

11.27.17 2 hours ago

The Memphis Grizzlies started the season as one of the NBA’s surprise hot teams, beating the Rockets and Warriors early and jumping out to a 5-1 record. Since then, Memphis has sputtered, going 2-11 with an eight-game losing streak that has coincided with an Achilles injury to star point guard Mike Conley.

The Grizzlies are ill-equipped to handle an injury to either of their stars, Conley or Marc Gasol, so their struggles in Conley’s absence come as little surprise. That’s not to say they aren’t frustrating and some of the losses still aren’t disappointing in recent weeks, as Memphis has dropped games to the lowly Mavericks and, most recently, the Nets in their losing streak.

Against the Nets, Memphis clawed to within five with eight minutes to play while Gasol took a breather on the bench. Coach David Fizdale decided he would try to ride with the reserve unit, led by Tyreke Evans, to the finish line, leaving his star big man on the bench for the entire fourth quarter. Fizdale insisted after the game it wasn’t supposed to be a message to Gasol and his decision was just an effort to ride the “momentum” of the unit on the floor.

