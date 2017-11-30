Getty Image

Marc Gasol is an extremely good basketball player. His ability to fill in whatever gaps the Grizzlies have needed for nearly the last decade has made him so unique — Gasol possesses the unique ability to do whatever his team needs on a given night due to his versatile offensive skills and tremendous defensive presence, coupled with his off the charts basketball IQ.

Gasol is also in a really weird situation in Memphis. The Grizzlies fired head coach David Fizdale earlier this week after he decided to bench the All-Star big man down the stretch of a game the team won. While Gasol is adamant that he had nothing to do with Fizdale getting canned, reports indicate that the relationship between the two had deteriorated to the point that they had barely communicated over the last 10 months.

Firing Fizdale is a move that shows loyalty to Gasol, even if no line in the sand was ever drawn. This is a move that shows the team chose to side with a veteran stalwart that a front office wants to build around, not a highly-respected coach that could oversee a rebuild and establish a culture in Memphis.

Well, that’s what conventional wisdom would say. Instead, the Grizzlies might trade Gasol, anyway. This is according to a report by the Sporting News, which indicates that a move involving the big man could be in the cards if they decide to rebuild.