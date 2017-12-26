Getty Image

The situation in Memphis the past few weeks has been one stunning revelation after another. After the organization’s rash decision to part ways with head coach David Fizdale amid a brutal losing streak, hints about broader underlying issues have been steadily trickling in.

All-Star center Marc Gasol didn’t hide his displeasure after his now-infamous fourth-quarter benching against the Nets last month — a direct precursor to Fizdale’s ouster — and it wasn’t long after that he admitted his relationship with his coach was much dicier than anyone suspected.

But that wasn’t Gasol’s only beef. As it turns out, the former Defensive Player of the Year wasn’t happy about the franchise letting both Zach Randolph and Tony Allen leave in free agency last summer.