Getty Image

It’s a weird time in Memphis right now. The Grizzlies are one of the worst teams in the NBA, sitting at 8-19 without too many reasons for optimism outside of the eventual return of Mike Conley. There’s also the fact that the team recently fired head coach David Fizdale among reports of tension between himself and star big man Marc Gasol.

This, invariably, has led to a number of people saying the team should blow it all up, despite the fact that Memphis’ front office seems set on keeping Conley and Gasol around. One thing is for sure, though: It is exceedingly unlikely that one half of that duo wants to stay and do whatever they can for the franchise.

Gasol spoke with ESPN’s Zach Lowe about the current situation around the Grizzlies. Namely, the two talked about the All-Star center’s future with the franchise and whether he would ever abandon ship.