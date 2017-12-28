Marc Gasol Isn’t About To Let The Grizzlies ‘Throw Away The Season’

Getty Image

Things in Memphis are even bleaker than usual these days. After the reactionary dismissal of head coach David Fizdale amid a brutal losing skid, the outlook has somehow only gotten worse. Part of that is due to starting point guard Mike Conley’s continued absence and a roster that simply isn’t constructed to withstand that type of blow to a star.

But it’s also because the organization no longer has an identity or a philosophy in place to keep them from drifting out of orbit entirely. From a purely objective standpoint, the franchise would clearly be better off embarking on a full-fledged rebuild, but that’s a difficult prospect with both Conley and Marc Gasol still on the roster, both of the whom upper management have repeatedly and emphatically insisted are not on the trading block.

It’s also far too bitter of a pill for a competitor like Gasol, who has been frustrated by this season’s turn of events, beginning with the decisions to let Tony Allen and Zach Randolph walk this summer. However, Gasol said in no uncertain terms on Wednesday that he’ll do everything in his power to make sure that the team doesn’t go into tank mode.