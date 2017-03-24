YouTube

It happens every year without fail: the NCAA basketball tournaments start, everybody gets all hyped up about some of the best college sports watching there will be all year, everyone settles in for the first few days of non-stop basketball madness, and then the commercials start. “Commercials” with an “s” is accurate in that there are definitely multiple commercials happening, but the plurality of ads still isn’t nearly enough to reduce the eventual repetitiveness of each spot.

After the first day, there are inklings of which commercials might be in the running for the worst offenders. After the second morning of games that list is pretty much set. From that point on every time somebody flips to CBS, TBS, TNT, or TruTV, they are risking further aggravation because Capital One didn’t have the time and energy to film one or two extra commercials to slot in during week two.

Now this, this, is March.

The March that makes people turn against brands after half a dozen instances of the same commercial in the span of only a few commercial breaks. The March that can single handedly decimate a brand’s good will because they didn’t realize how even a lovable celebrity celebrity can get annoying faster than you can say “unlimited miles with no blackout dates.” This is March, and these are those commercials.

Brand names have not been changed to protect the innocent, because no one on this list is innocent in the face of earworm jingles, nauseating jokes, or cheesy celebrity cameos. Join us then, won’t you, for a list of the commercials driving everybody absolutely up a wall while they are trying to simply enjoy some buzzer beating shots (or, more likely for this year, some late-game possessions that never really amount to anything).