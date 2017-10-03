Getty Image

Marcus and Markieff Morris have been absent from training camp for the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, respectively, as the twin brothers were standing trial for aggravated assault in Phoenix. On Tuesday, however, the verdict was handed down and the Morris brothers were found not guilty on all counts.

Marcus and Markieff Morris have been found not guilty on both charges. Expect Marcus to head to Boston asap. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 3, 2017

This process has loomed over the two NBA forwards since Jan. 24, 2015 and the duo was accused of aiding three additional people in assaulting 36-year-old Erik Hood outside a high school in Phoenix. Throughout the two-week trial, the prosecution reportedly posed a scenario in which Markieff and Marcus Morris had motive to carry out the crime but, in the end, they were acquitted thanks in part to the work of defense attorney James Belanger.

If the Morris twins had been convicted, they would have faced a minimum 10-game suspension from the NBA, in addition to whatever legal punishment was handed down. With the acquittal, however, both players can return to duty on the basketball floor and, as noted above, it appears that will be happening in the very near future.

It feels as if a lifetime has passed since the first word broke of the accusations against Marcus and Markieff Morris but, as of Tuesday, they can put this behind them.

(Associated Press)