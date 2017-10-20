Marcus Smart Likely Won’t Play Against The Sixers Because Of An Ankle Injury

10.20.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s tough to call anything a trend just two games into the season, but it’s starting to feel like the injury bug is hitting the Boston Celtics hard.

The injury woes for the Celtics start with potentially missing Gordon Hayward for the season after a gruesome opening-night broken ankle against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a horrifying start to the season for the Celtics, who then lost to Milwaukee Bucks to start the season 0-2.

Now it appears that Marcus Smart, who was injured against the Bucks, won’t play in the team’s quest for its first win with Kyrie Irving on the roster. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said early Friday that Smart injured his ankle and likely won’t play for the team against the Philadelphia 76ers.

