Mark Cuban Wouldn’t Let C.J. McCollum Get Away With A ‘Law And Order’ Parody Skewering The Mavs

#Portland Trail Blazers #Mark Cuban
09.04.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

C.J. McCollum was consistently fantastic during the 2016-17 season, one which saw him average 23 points per game for the Portland Trail Blazers. One of his best games came against Dallas on February 7. McCollum dropped 32 points on the Mavericks and hit a floater at the end of the game to give Portland a 114-113 win.

McCollum had two really good games against Dallas — the aforementioned matchup and one on February 2 in which he scored 28 points — and two that weren’t as great. In those, one on November 4 and another on December 21, McCollum had nine and 13 points, respectively. So as you can guess, McCollum has a lot of material to choose from for the Law and Order parody video he tweeted out on Monday.

Shockingly, this video made Mark Cuban mad. Because the Mavericks’ owner is a fan of posting, he fired up the ol’ Twitter machine and responded to McCollum’s video.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Mark Cuban
TAGSC.J. McCollumdallas mavericksmark cubanPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP