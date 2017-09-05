Getty Image

C.J. McCollum was consistently fantastic during the 2016-17 season, one which saw him average 23 points per game for the Portland Trail Blazers. One of his best games came against Dallas on February 7. McCollum dropped 32 points on the Mavericks and hit a floater at the end of the game to give Portland a 114-113 win.

McCollum had two really good games against Dallas — the aforementioned matchup and one on February 2 in which he scored 28 points — and two that weren’t as great. In those, one on November 4 and another on December 21, McCollum had nine and 13 points, respectively. So as you can guess, McCollum has a lot of material to choose from for the Law and Order parody video he tweeted out on Monday.

Shockingly, this video made Mark Cuban mad. Because the Mavericks’ owner is a fan of posting, he fired up the ol’ Twitter machine and responded to McCollum’s video.