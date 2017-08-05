One question that a few folks have asked, is would Colin Kaepernick have a job in another sport had he protested the National Anthem as a member of the NBA? Two very large figures in the NBA, say yes. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, in an email to the Washington Post, believes that owner culture is a primary factor in the former 49er quarterback being unemployed in the NFL, rather than in the NBA.
“I don’t know what his status is in the NFL, but I’m glad the NBA doesn’t have a politician litmus test for our players, I’d like to think we encourage our players to exercise their constitutional rights. The NBA is such a global game, I think our players exposure to different political systems among their teammates may help them appreciate our country even more and encourage their participation.”
