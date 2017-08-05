Mark Cuban Says He Believes Colin Kaepernick And His Protests Would Be Embraced In The NBA

#Mark Cuban #NBA #NFL
08.05.17 33 mins ago

Getty Image

One question that a few folks have asked, is would Colin Kaepernick have a job in another sport had he protested the National Anthem as a member of the NBA? Two very large figures in the NBA, say yes. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, in an email to the Washington Post, believes that owner culture is a primary factor in the former 49er quarterback being unemployed in the NFL, rather than in the NBA.

“I don’t know what his status is in the NFL, but I’m glad the NBA doesn’t have a politician litmus test for our players, I’d like to think we encourage our players to exercise their constitutional rights. The NBA is such a global game, I think our players exposure to different political systems among their teammates may help them appreciate our country even more and encourage their participation.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Cuban#NBA#NFL
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKmark cubanNBANFL

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 23 hours ago 4 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 4 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 5 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP