Mark Cuban Strong-Armed Bleacher Report Into Taking Down A Video Of A Dirk Blooper

02.25.17 15 mins ago

Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks played Minnesota on Friday night. At one point in the fourth quarter, Dirk Nowtizki attempted a wide open three and shot an airball. It’s the kind of thing that happens every once in a while, and while it was a rough play, a number of people got a laugh out of it.

This group included the people who do social media for Bleacher Report. After Dirk shot the airball, they tweeted out this video with the caption “Dirk Forever,” which has since been deleted.

