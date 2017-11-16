Getty Image

The Ball family has been making headlines this week for all the wrong reasons. LiAngelo Ball, along with two of his UCLA teammates, were detained during their China trip for shoplifting and have subsequently been suspended from the team indefinitely.

Donald Trump apparently played a role in their release and ensuring their return to the United States, and the president showed his trademark graciousness by publicly demanding their gratitude via Twitter (and vastly exaggerating how much potential jail time they were facing).

LiAngelo and his teammates eventually capitulated and thanked Trump during a press conference on Wednesday, and it didn’t take long for Trump-troll-extraordinaire Mark Cuban to take a shot at the man he may challenge for the presidency in the next election cycle. Cuban wondered aloud that LaVar might send Trump a pair of Big Baller Brand sneakers has a thank you gift of sorts in response to the entire saga in China.