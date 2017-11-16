Mark Cuban Expects LaVar Ball To Send Donald Trump Some Big Baller Brand Shoes

#Mark Cuban #Donald Trump
11.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Ball family has been making headlines this week for all the wrong reasons. LiAngelo Ball, along with two of his UCLA teammates, were detained during their China trip for shoplifting and have subsequently been suspended from the team indefinitely.

Donald Trump apparently played a role in their release and ensuring their return to the United States, and the president showed his trademark graciousness by publicly demanding their gratitude via Twitter (and vastly exaggerating how much potential jail time they were facing).

LiAngelo and his teammates eventually capitulated and thanked Trump during a press conference on Wednesday, and it didn’t take long for Trump-troll-extraordinaire Mark Cuban to take a shot at the man he may challenge for the presidency in the next election cycle. Cuban wondered aloud that LaVar might send Trump a pair of Big Baller Brand sneakers has a thank you gift of sorts in response to the entire saga in China.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Cuban#Donald Trump
TAGSdallas mavericksdonald trumplavar ballliangelo ballLonzo Ballmark cuban

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP