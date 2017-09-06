Getty Image

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is known as one of the best owners in all of sports. His creative, savvy, and supportive mindset isn’t an agenda, it’s a passion and something he loves. Unlike many sports owners who are cashing a check for the sake of cashing it, Cuban’s winning attitude has instilled a different passion within the city of Dallas and its fans.

And just like the fans, Cuban expects the team to be great in all respects, from the arena, to the product on the floor, all the way to the community engagement of the team and its players.

“He’s just a guy that takes care of his players and his team,” DeShawn Stevenson, part of the 2011 NBA champion Mavericks told DIME. “He always showed respect to me, even to this day. He’s a stand up guy. If I text or call him he’ll always respond. He is just very passionate about winning.”

As a successful businessman, entrepreneur and owner, Cuban has opinions on just about everything. From politics to robotics, business ideas to ownership and beyond, he always has something. So we at DIME were eager to talk to Cuban about the Mavericks’ upcoming season, and more.