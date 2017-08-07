Getty Image

With the Hall of Fame game taking place in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, the NFL’s preseason has started, which means the regular season is just around the corner. Yet while we are just weeks away from the NFL regular season kicking off, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned.

Kaepernick led the Niners to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 but his career has trended downwards since then due to injury and also because he is not the most complete quarterback. However, Kaepernick is still considered by many to be a quarterback with talents more than worthy of an NFL roster spot, either as a starter or a backup. On the field, the former Niner still has skills, but Kaepernick’s very public political stances dating back to last season have rubbed the majority of NFL owners the wrong way and as a direct result, he hasn’t been able to earn another contract.

Only time will tell if Kaepernick will eventually get another shot in the NFL but according to Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, if he was playing in the NBA, his political beliefs wouldn’t be an issue.