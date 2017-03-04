Mark Cuban Won’t Say Whether He Plans On Running For President In 2020

Getty Image

There’s a lot of chatter about what the Democratic Party should do during the 2020 Presidential election. The party doesn’t really have a clear-cut frontrunner, so a whole bunch of names have been thrown around as potential challengers for Donald Trump.

Because a Republican celebrity won in 2016, some people think the best move for the Democratic Party is for them to nominate their own celebrity. Most notably, Oprah’s name has came up. Another name that some people like is Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who supported Hillary Clinton during the election and has been a vocal critic of Trump.

Nate Silver asked Cuban about the possibility of a run for the White House in 2020. While Cuban didn’t say he would try to become the leader of the free world, he didn’t exactly rule it out definitively.