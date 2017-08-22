Mark Cuban Wouldn’t Rule Out A Presidential Run In 2020

Getty Image

Mark Cuban just might be the second reality television star to become president of the United States in 2020. The Dallas Mavericks owner wouldn’t commit to a run for president but also wouldn’t say no when he was asked if a presidential run was in the cards for him.

Cuban joined the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday and was asked point-blank if he wants to run for president. He didn’t say no.

“Is there a chance that I’m talking to the 46th president of the United States?” Eisen asked Cuban, who joined the program via phone.