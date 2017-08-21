Mark Cuban Poked Fun At Kyrie Irving And Flat Earth Believers During The Solar Eclipse

#Mark Cuban
08.21.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

All anyone could talk about on Monday afternoon was the solar eclipse that, depending on where you live, made it either marginally darker outside than usual or much darker outside than usual. The eclipse, at least briefly, paused all discussions of Game of Thrones, SummerSlam, or, in the NBA world, Kyrie Irving’s trade request and LeBron James’ impending free agency.

That said, Kyrie Irving remained in the minds of many, because of his stance as a flat Earth believer, as he made known over All-Star Weeeknd. Many wanted to know how Irving would explain the solar eclipse if the Earth is indeed flat.

While we’ve yet to hear from Irving, Mavs owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter to take a bit of a crack at Kyrie and the rest of the flat Earthers out there.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Cuban
TAGSdallas mavericksKYRIE IRVINGmark cuban

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP