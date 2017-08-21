Getty Image

All anyone could talk about on Monday afternoon was the solar eclipse that, depending on where you live, made it either marginally darker outside than usual or much darker outside than usual. The eclipse, at least briefly, paused all discussions of Game of Thrones, SummerSlam, or, in the NBA world, Kyrie Irving’s trade request and LeBron James’ impending free agency.

That said, Kyrie Irving remained in the minds of many, because of his stance as a flat Earth believer, as he made known over All-Star Weeeknd. Many wanted to know how Irving would explain the solar eclipse if the Earth is indeed flat.

While we’ve yet to hear from Irving, Mavs owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter to take a bit of a crack at Kyrie and the rest of the flat Earthers out there.