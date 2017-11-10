Getty Image

Mark Cuban has admitted he’s thinking about a run for president. It’s clear that Cuban doesn’t think much of current president Donald Trump, but it seems that he’s getting advice from someone who once was in Trump’s administration.

The Daily Beast reported on Friday that Cuban has been in contact with Steve Bannon, former chief strategist for the Trump White House and current head of Breitbart News. And these conversations have not exactly been about why Bannon wears so many button-ups at once.

According to the site, Bannon and Cuban had been in communication a number of times about a potential run, and Cuban himself confirmed that he’s been in contact with him. Cuban, however, claims that their communications were brief’s, saying he “texted with him a few time[s]” but none had “been more than one full sentence.”