ESPN broadcaster Mark Jackson says his company disrespects Golden State’s opponents with ads focused only on a Warriors team loaded with talent.

Jackson said ESPN’s advertising for Friday night’s Warriors/Grizzlies game only talked about players like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant while ignoring a fun Grizzlies team that had already beat Golden State in a blowout last month. He talked about the marketing bias early in the game with Golden State up by six in the first quarter.

Mark Jackson just called out ESPN (his employer) for their obvious bias and disrespect for the Grizzlies. LISTEN and SHARE: pic.twitter.com/FxkGm72fF3 — Grizz Hater Alert (@GrizzHaterAlert) January 7, 2017

