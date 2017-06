Getty Image

When the NBA Draft rolls around on Thursday, Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball will be forever linked as two of the top prospects in their class. Fultz, of course, is now likely headed to the Sixers after this weekend’s blockbuster pick swap with the Boston Celtics, while Ball’s future in L.A. has become increasingly cloudy following underwhelming workouts with his hometown team.

But Fultz and Ball were apparently almost linked in another way off the court.

Via Cindy Boren of The Washington Post: