NBA Scouts Have One Major Question About Top Draft Prospect Markelle Fultz

#NBA Draft 2017
06.08.17 1 hour ago

All signs point to point guard Markelle Fultz from Washington as being the top overall pick by the Celtics in the NBA Draft. Fultz’s only workout to this point has been with Boston and most every mock draft projects Fultz to the Celtics. Fultz is the best scorer of the point guard prospects in this year’s draft and his upside is tremendous, making him the consensus top pick for most draft analysts.

Fultz will likely hear his name called when the Adam Silver announces the Celtics’ pick at the top of the draft, but while he’s the consensus top pick, there are some questions about him. Defense is his biggest on court weakness, but scouts believe he can improve that. What’s of more concern to some scouts are the intangibles.

On Seth’s Draft House, Seth Davis’ new website, Davis spoke with five NBA scouts who offered up their thoughts on most of the top prospects for the NBA Draft, including Fultz. The biggest concern that they had about the top prospect is his commitment to winning.

