Markelle Fultz Will Only Be Working Out For One Team Before The Draft

#NBA Draft 2017
06.07.17 6 hours ago

Getty Image

The top two pics of the NBA Draft appear to be in place. Lonzo Ball seems all but destined for the Los Angeles Lakers, while Markelle Fultz seems headed to the Boston Celtics.

Fultz will only work out for the Celtics, who hold the top pick in this month’s NBA Draft.

Couple that with Lonzo’s refusal to work out for the Celtics and it all looks like it’s falling into place here. Unless something goes wrong, Fultz will be a Celtic and Ball will be a Laker.

This is all reading the draft workout tea leaves, of course, and crazier things have happened. The Celtics could decide to trade the pick instead of trading Isaiah Thomas, meaning someone else scoops up the Washington standout instead. Or maybe they keep both players and make them live in a duplex in Braintree, just to see what happens.

Perhaps all the Ball to Los Angeles talk is a smokescreen of some sort, and there’s a massive conspiracy in place to thwart LaVar Ball‘s hopes and dreams just because he talks too loudly about his shoes. Probably not, but as LeBron James once yelled into a microphone, anything is possible!

Besides, throw us a bone here. The Draft isn’t for another few weeks, and we’re going to need things to talk about if the Warriors don’t ever lose a game. Let’s not have everything decided well before Adam Silver calls a name on draft night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSLonzo BallMarkelle FultzNBA Draft 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 12 hours ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP