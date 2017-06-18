Getty Image

When Markelle Fultz gets taken first overall in the NBA Draft in Brooklyn on Thursday, it will be a hard pill to swallow for Nets fans. The pick—which the Boston Celtics currently possess but may end up with the Philadelphia 76ers—was theirs to take. But a series of franchise-destroying decisions led to that pick ending up in the hands of a division rival that made the Eastern Conference Finals last month.

The Celtics may not end up keeping it, but how Brooklyn traded the top pick is still crazy years later.

The New York Daily News took a look back at the trade, which took place on draft night in 2013. Boston sent Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Nets for a slew of picks that includes the lottery selection that won the Draft Lottery last month and on Thursday should become Fultz.

The deal was a disaster for the Nets, who were an outright organizational nightmare from the start. The relationship between rookie head coach Jason Kidd and his assistant, ex-Nets coach Lawrence Frank, is enough to fill an entire article. But there are lots of interesting interpersonal issues at play in what killed the Nets. And it starts with absentee owner Mikhail Prokhorov, who definitely gets the label of “interesting” rather than “interested” in his team.

Insiders say few spoke to Prokhorov, and he left much of the ownership duties to an underling: Dmitry Razumov.