Considering he was nearly a consensus No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, it almost seems as if Markelle Fultz is flying under the radar. Obviously, there has been some level of buzz surrounding the former Washington star but, after Summer League explosions from Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith and Jayson Tatum, Fultz hasn’t been the centerpiece of the NBA offseason in the typical way of a top pick.

With that said, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report caught up with several NBA scouts to evaluate Fultz’s game and the returns were highly encouraging for Sixers fans. One such review saw a comparison to a future Hall of Fame guard in Dwyane Wade.