Markelle Fultz Has Believed In ‘The Process’ Long Before The Sixers Believed In Him

#NBA Draft 2017
06.22.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Markelle Fultz was trusting the process long before Joel Embiid hoped he would land in Philadelphia. In fact, Fultz himself thought he was the one who came up with the mantra.

The presumptive first overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft is part of the Philadelphia 76ers Process now that the team traded for the top pick in a move with the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Fultz told reporters in New York on Wednesday that he was using the phrase long before he knew former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie was using it to reassure fans of the team’s slow rebuilding process.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDMarkelle FultzNBA Draft 2017PHILADELPHIA 76ERSSam Hinkie

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 6 days ago 16 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 7 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 1 week ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP