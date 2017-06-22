Getty Image

Markelle Fultz was trusting the process long before Joel Embiid hoped he would land in Philadelphia. In fact, Fultz himself thought he was the one who came up with the mantra.

The presumptive first overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft is part of the Philadelphia 76ers Process now that the team traded for the top pick in a move with the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Fultz told reporters in New York on Wednesday that he was using the phrase long before he knew former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie was using it to reassure fans of the team’s slow rebuilding process.