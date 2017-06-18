Josh Jackson May Have Subtweeted Markelle Fultz After Philly Traded For The No. 1 Pick

#NBA Draft 2017
06.18.17

Getty Image

The best prospect in the 2017 NBA Draft in the eyes of many is Washington guard Markelle Fultz. A tall, dynamic guard who can score and set up his teammates, Fultz is the kind of player who can anchor a team’s backcourt for the next decade if everything pans out. In a draft that could end up being really good, Fultz has the potential to be its best player.

That’s why the Philadelphia 76ers went out and acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Boston Celtics in a deal that may have been kind of one-sided. Fultz is a great fit in Philadelphia and could end up being part of a really special core for the Sixers.

But for one prospect in the draft, Fultz isn’t as good as people think. Kansas forward Josh Jackson — who in his own right has the potential to be a really great pro — tweeted and quickly deleted this after the trade went down.

