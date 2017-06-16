Getty Image

The 2017 NBA Draft is only one week away and the anticipation is palpable. The NBA Finals are now in the rear view mirror and, as a result, the draft is at the forefront of every fan’s mind in some form or fashion. To that end, there are many high-profile decisions that will be made and, in this mock draft, we are going to help general managers make them.

While our previous editions have incorporated a mixture of consensus and intelligence from around league, this edition will be, in plain terms, what each team should do if presented with the context available to them. This is, of course, highly personal in that it contains the thoughts of one man (ahem, me) but it’s time to get weird.

Let’s get rolling, beginning with the no-brainer at the top of the draft for the Boston Celtics.