NBA Mock Draft 2017: What Every Team Should Do In The First Round

#NBA Draft 2017
06.16.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

The 2017 NBA Draft is only one week away and the anticipation is palpable. The NBA Finals are now in the rear view mirror and, as a result, the draft is at the forefront of every fan’s mind in some form or fashion. To that end, there are many high-profile decisions that will be made and, in this mock draft, we are going to help general managers make them.

While our previous editions have incorporated a mixture of consensus and intelligence from around league, this edition will be, in plain terms, what each team should do if presented with the context available to them. This is, of course, highly personal in that it contains the thoughts of one man (ahem, me) but it’s time to get weird.

Let’s get rolling, beginning with the no-brainer at the top of the draft for the Boston Celtics.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSDeAaron FoxJonathan IsaacLonzo BallMarkelle FultzNBA Draft 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 11 hours ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 19 hours ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 21 hours ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 3 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP