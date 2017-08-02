Markelle Fultz And Lonzo Ball Are The First Rookies To Get A Rating In ‘NBA 2K18’

The folks at 2K Sports have given us a few looks into the latest installment of the NBA 2K series. We’ve seen what a trio of players — Paul George, DeMar DeRozan, and Isaiah Thomas — will look in the game, and we know that Sixers star Joel Embiid isn’t happy with his rating. Oh, and we know that a DeMarcus Cousins for Kyrie Irving swap wouldn’t be a great move for the Pelicans thanks to NBA 2K18.

On Tuesday, we learned the rating for one of Embiid’s teammates, along with the dude who was selected one pick behind in him the 2017 NBA Draft. The official NBA 2K Twitter account posted a pic of Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons from the game and let us know that they’re both going to be an 80 overall.

