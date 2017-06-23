Markelle Fultz Fired Off A Pre-Written Instagram Post A Bit Too Early On Draft Night

06.23.17

Getty Image

Markelle Fultz was very excited to go first overall in the NBA Draft on Thursday. So excited he forgot to fill out his Instagram post with the name of the team he actually got drafted by.

Fultz posted a hastily-prepared sponsored post on Thursday night that got published before he could even add in the name of the team that drafted him. The post — which appears to be sponsored by watch company Tissot — went live before Fultz could actually update the content of the post to reflect what happened on draft night.

