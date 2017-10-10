Getty Image

When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, they selected someone whose biggest asset was his ability to score. As a freshman at Washington, Fultz averaged 23.2 points on 47.6 percent shooting from the field and 41.3 percent shooting from three. For a Philadelphia backcourt that was light on scoring and the ability to stretch the floor, Fultz filled a massive need in addition to being the perceived best player in the draft.

Fast forward a few months and look at this ugly form from the charity stripe.

Biggest problem with Fultz free throw is that he starts it at shoulder height. Needs to start at waist level for rhythm and POWER pic.twitter.com/CExnUgao4r — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) October 9, 2017

That’s … really ugly. Fultz is shooting free throws like he’s Shaq — not in that he missed, in that putting the ball up there and launching it was how Shaq shot free throws. He’s holding the ball on his fingertips instead of letting it sit comfortably in his hand. He is not shooting a free throw as much as he’s pushing the ball towards heaven and hoping that when it hits the earth, it passes through the rim first.