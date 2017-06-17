The Sixers Confirmed Markelle Fultz Will Work Out For The Team As Trade Rumors Swirl

#NBA Draft 2017
06.17.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics seem willing to trade the first overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft and suddenly all of Philadelphia has Markelle Fultz fever. The Washington standout and likely first overall pick in the draft is set to work out for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday as trade talks between the two teams for the top pick in the draft continue.

Joel Embiid is thrilled about a potential move for Fultz, and even the Sixers Twitter account is just as excited about the trade as The Process is. Hours before Fultz was rumored to work out for the team, the official Sixers account confirmed that Fultz was coming to town. To get Philly fans extra fired up, they tweeted out a highlight video of Fultz in action for Washington.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSMarkelle FultzNBA Draft 2017PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 2 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 2 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 4 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP