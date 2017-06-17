Getty Image

The Boston Celtics seem willing to trade the first overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft and suddenly all of Philadelphia has Markelle Fultz fever. The Washington standout and likely first overall pick in the draft is set to work out for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday as trade talks between the two teams for the top pick in the draft continue.

Joel Embiid is thrilled about a potential move for Fultz, and even the Sixers Twitter account is just as excited about the trade as The Process is. Hours before Fultz was rumored to work out for the team, the official Sixers account confirmed that Fultz was coming to town. To get Philly fans extra fired up, they tweeted out a highlight video of Fultz in action for Washington.