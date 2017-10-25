Getty Image

The strange saga of Markelle Fultz‘s injured shoulder took another twist on Tuesday afternoon, when his agent gave an interview about what Fultz is going through to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. According to Raymond Brothers, Fultz cannot raise his arms to shoot a ball and needed to get fluids drained out of the back of his shoulder earlier this year.

But as it turns out, at least part of that isn’t right. Brothers spoke to Wojnarowski again on Tuesday night and revealed that Fultz never actually got anything drained out of his shoulder.

Instead, Brothers meant to say that a cortisone shot was injected into the shoulder of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.