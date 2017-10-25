Getty Image

Markelle Fultz should not be playing basketball right now because he can’t currently do basketball things, so it’s good that the professional basketball team he plays for has decided to sit him down for a few games.

Fultz won’t play for the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. Reports surfaced Wednesday that the rookie guard would be rested as he continues to deal with some alarming shoulder problems.

Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reported on Wednesday that Fultz would be reevaluated next Tuesday and the Sixers would determine from there if Fultz’ injury had healed enough. That means he’s on the shelf for at least the next two games.