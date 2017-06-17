Markelle Fultz Seems Like He’s Ready To Trust The Process If He’s Drafted By Philly

06.17.17 16 mins ago

It’s a big day in Philadelphia. Rumors have been swirling for the last 24 hours that the 76ers are close to a trade to land the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, which would put them in position to select Washington star Markelle Fultz. In the midst of all of this, the team announced that Fultz will come in for a workout on Saturday afternoon.

But before that, the potential move got a major endorsement from Sixers star Joel Embiid. Prior to Fultz getting to Philly, Embiid and Dario Saric snuck into the locker room and snapped a picture with the locker that the highly-regarded guard prospect will use.

It was a silly moment from Embiid, which is kind of his thing when it comes to Twitter. But it turns out that Fultz appears to be on board with a future in Philadelphia, as he smashed the retweet button when saw Embiid’s tweet.

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDMarkelle FultzNBA Draft 2017PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

