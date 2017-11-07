Getty Image

Markelle Fultz isn’t having the rookie season he’d hoped for the Philadelphia 76ers. At this point, however, an unconventional first year with the team is sort of a rite of passage.

But Fultz’s rookie weirdness might top Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid’s in that he’s trying to play through an injury that’s resulted in some shooting weirdness. His free throw style had to change completely because of a shoulder injury, a move that caused concern for many, and he almost completely stopped shooting jump shots altogether.

The Sixers finally shut the top overall pick down so his shoulder soreness could rest and heal. On Monday, video emerged of Fultz going through drills at practice and shooting with the opposite hand while he’s working through shoulder problems. The talk swirling around him and those left-handed shots was enough that he clarified on Monday night that he is, indeed, right-handed.